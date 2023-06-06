IQVIA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative and Superior Healthcare Solutions

IQVIA helps businesses prevent data integrity risks and develop a self-regulating quality culture to meet changing market demands and boost user efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the quality management systems (QMS) market for the life sciences industry and, based on its findings, recognizes IQVIA with the 2023 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. IQVIA is one of the most innovative providers of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the healthcare industry. The company enables healthcare organizations to efficiently manage their data with its comprehensive QMS that was purpose-built for life sciences.

With its artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation solutions, IQVIA empowers life sciences businesses to enhance productivity while reducing operational costs. It sets IQVIA apart from its competitors because the company considers consumers from a truly global approach, including safety, regulatory, and quality (SRQ) perspectives.

Additionally, IQVIA offers one of the leading and most comprehensive QMS in the industry, SmartSolve. SmartSolve is an enterprise quality management system (eQMS) that delivers superior digital content management and compliance, supplier, and quality management. SmartSolve's intuitive user interface seamlessly integrates with other IQVIA offerings, is constantly updated, and has been extensively tested in the healthcare industry with over 3 million documents handled.

"IQVIA has one of the broadest, deepest-quality management solution footprints in the industry. SmartSolve has expanded over the last two years to the point where capabilities initially only envisioned have become a reality, such as risk and design control (which became even more pertinent to quality management with the advent of the EU Medical Device Regulation) and compliance-driven modules for medical-device-centric post-market surveillance (which manage PMS process control and report storage)," said Sankara Narayanan, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

By leveraging IQVIA solutions, users can focus on high-value activities like strategic planning and innovation. Therefore, the company dramatically increases efficiency while enabling users to concentrate on tasks that add the most value.

Moreover, IQVIA delivers consulting services as a comprehensive addition to its technology solutions. This unique approach helps companies advance their innovations even faster and further exploit their potential. IQVIA's quality consulting services are one of its best value propositions as they convert the company from a provider into a trusted business partner.

"While IQVIA offers SmartSolve eQMS platform technology, providing comprehensive quality consulting services is also one of its best practices. This includes organizational change management, mock inspections and audits, system enhancements and support, and verification and validation service," noted Sankara Narayanan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

