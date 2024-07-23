CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Option, an international broker, has been awarded as the "Best Crypto and Forex Broker Thailand" by FX Awards, a globally recognized authority in the forex and crypto trading industry.

FX Awards is a leading organization that recognizes excellence in the forex and crypto trading industry and celebrates outstanding brokers and financial service providers.

IQ Option Named Best Crypto and Forex Broker in Thailand by FX Awards

Known for their rigorous selection process, FX Awards evaluate brokers based on several factors:

Quality of trading platform. IQ Option's independent platform stands out with its smart UI, offering unique features, including multicharting, in-built analysis tools such as 100+ technical indicators, widgets and news feed, position monitoring and risk management tools, and more.

IQ Option's independent platform stands out with its smart UI, offering unique features, including multicharting, in-built analysis tools such as 100+ technical indicators, widgets and news feed, position monitoring and risk management tools, and more. Range of assets. IQ Option provides access to over 250 assets in categories such as crypto, forex, stocks, options, commodities, indices, and ETFs. Particularly, IQ Option traders in Thailand can access over 40 forex pairs and over 50 crypto assets.

IQ Option provides access to over 250 assets in categories such as crypto, forex, stocks, options, commodities, indices, and ETFs. Particularly, IQ Option traders in can access over 40 forex pairs and over 50 crypto assets. Regulatory status. IQ Option operates under stringent regulatory standards, ensuring transparency, security, and fairness in all transactions, which builds trust and confidence among traders.

IQ Option operates under stringent regulatory standards, ensuring transparency, security, and fairness in all transactions, which builds trust and confidence among traders. Client support. IQ Option's support team is available 24/7, providing professional assistance to traders across the globe. The means of communication include live chat and email support in different languages, including Thai.

Thanks to its outstanding service and products, as well as the low entry threshold of only $10, IQ Option has surpassed its competitors in Thailand — a country that has solidified its position as a key region for crypto trading in Asia.

About IQ Option:

IQ Option is an international online trading platform operating since 2014 in the majority of the world's geos and offering a wide range of financial instruments. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, IQ Option has established itself as a leading broker in the industry.

Website: https://iqoption.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467274/IQ_Option.jpg