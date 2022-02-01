IQ-EQ Selects Yardi Technology to Advance Real Estate Platform

Global investor services provider will utilise innovative solution across international offering

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading investor services provider IQ-EQ has chosen Yardi® as its international real estate fund management platform.

IQ-EQ will implement Yardi® Investment Accounting, part of the Yardi® Investment Suite, to digitise investment accounting and further streamline reporting for complex, cross-border real estate investment structures.

The company will use the platform across its global operations.

"Thanks to strong client demand for real estate services we felt that the time was right to introduce a dedicated real estate accounting platform to support the work being done by our dedicated real estate teams. As Yardi leads the way in helping firms with the complexities of this sector, we felt that it was the perfect choice for IQ-EQ," said Neil Synnott, Head of Client Services APAC, for IQ-EQ. "Real estate investment structures are becoming more multi-jurisdictional where local needs and reporting requirements differ greatly. Data collection, storage and quality are essential for effective client servicing and administration across borders.

"Merging Yardi Investment Accounting with IQ-EQ Cosmos, our Investment Solutions platform, creates a technology environment that enhances our operational processes and enables real-time access to high-quality, detailed portfolio data for our clients," continued Synnott.

"Yardi's Investment Suite will support IQ-EQ with managing market complexities, reporting and local jurisdictional requirements," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi's technology will help the group provide an enhanced and more efficient service experience for IQ-EQ's clients and we look forward to working closely with the IQ-EQ team as they continue to grow their global real estate service offering."

See how the Yardi Investment Suite can help you make better informed business decisions with automated investment accounting, performance measurement and financial reporting.

About IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ are a leading investor services group employing 3,600+ people across 24 jurisdictions globally. The company brings together a rare combination of global technical expertise and a deep understanding of its clients' needs. IQ-EQ have the know-how and the know you to deliver for its clients - fund managers, multinational companies, family offices and private clients operating worldwide. For more information, visit iqeq.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.EU.

