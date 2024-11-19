Ipsos MMA announces the expanded launch of its NexGen Unified Marketing Measurement & Predictive Planning Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc., today announced the expanded launch of its NexGen Unified Marketing Measurement & Predictive Planning Solution, a revolutionary combination of future-proofed, forward-looking insights, speed, cross-functional connectivity and laser-focused capability to implement and drive better financial performance in a validated, always-on, always-connected environment. Under development since early 2024, MMA's Unified NexGen capabilities will usher in a new era of data driven analytics supported by an always-on platform that provides its client partners with unprecedented predictive capability at the speed enterprises need. It will enable real-time integrations to activate, validate and recalibrate plans to meet every day changing marketplace needs and conditions.

"Unified Marketing Measurement is a critical capability within the automotive industry for OEMs to capture the complex and diverse array of business drivers, including marketing, incentives, operations, economic, competition and consumer, to enable accurate measurement of incremental sales across our portfolio brands. This solution provides predictive actions that we can implement, track, and validate against true business impact." said Jon Francis, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at General Motors. "I'm excited about the rapid evolution in the marketing and commercial measurement space. Advancements in technology, data automation, and analytic techniques drive cross-functional adoption through increased speed, alignment and integration with business processes, insight creation, and always-on, automated activation and recalibration," said Mr. Francis.

Supporting ongoing development, Ipsos NA has made the largest financial investment in MMA since its acquisition of the company. The investment will focus on strengthening the collaborative data hub, faster data ingestion, enhanced real-time profiling and data quality management, and an enriched data cataloging with AI assisted taxonomy classification. It will facilitate heightened GenAI/NexGen insights mining, more detailed campaign planning and near real time performance tracking and recalibration, providing better visibility and actionability for cross-functional teams. Powerful augmentations to downstream integrations and business planning and execution feedback loops connected to partner platforms will facilitate users to more easily and quickly plan, track, measure and adjust their marketing and financial plans on a daily and weekly basis.

"Unified measurement is core to our success in the healthcare industry where data and analytics are increasingly more granular but remain disconnected and, in some areas, unstable across commercial drivers," said Arvind Balasundaram, Executive Director, Commercial Insights & Analytics at Regeneron. "By connecting diverse data and analytics to provide a common foundation for insights, we are empowering cross-functional teams to optimize commercial investments in a synergistic manner, predict future outcomes and continuously track, validate and recalibrate plans using faster, more accurate and more holistic analytic results reflecting the latest consumer, market and business dynamics," said Mr. Balasundaram.

"Ipsos MMA's NexGen Unified Measurement capabilities give clients the tools they need to bring disparate data, analytics, marketing planning and cross-functional teams together to produce results that drive increased sales and brand equity," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "The tools combined with the ability to measure true incrementality in terms of sales and longer-term brand equity on a daily and weekly basis provide the transformational foundation for companies to drive measurable competitive advantages in an always-on, dynamic marketplace."

Aspects of the NexGen platform have been powering client analytic programs since mid- 2024. The platform rollout will continue through 2025 with the introduction of new capabilities and significant updates to Ipsos MMA's client facing tools.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and recalibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. To learn more about Ipsos MMA, visit mma.com.

