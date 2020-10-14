Ipsos MMA Announces Global Expansion Leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc. (Marketing Management Analytics), an Ipsos Company, and a leader in helping companies understand and optimize the value of their marketing, digital media, social media, operations, and promotion investments, announced today the continued global expansion to serve client partnerships and data relationships in the EMEA and APAC regions. Pat Cummings, Ipsos MMA CEO confirms, "We have made the decision to materially increase our leadership and presence to benefit both regions. I want to highlight these three exciting developments related to this move."

First, Todd Gustafson, EVP, Chief Analytics and Operations Officer of MMA, will be moving to London to expand Ipsos MMA's EMEA operations. During the past 10 years at Ipsos MMA Todd has played a critical role in enabling the transformation of the company to its unified marketing measurement and optimization platform. His intimate knowledge of the company and deep expertise in client-focused analytics will enable Ipsos MMA to provide added value to clients as well as optimize our global operations in EMEA as the expansion continues.

Joining Todd in London will be Craig Glusick, Vice President, EMEA. Already based in London, Craig will work closely with Todd to support Ipsos MMA's EMEA client partners and the growth of the team. Craig joins MMA from GSK where he was the Director of Analytics for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the past 9 years. Prior to that he worked as a Strategy Consultant at Accenture for 9 ½ years. He brings over 20 years of experience to the team as well as a wealth of client expertise and a deep working knowledge of how to effectively implement unified marketing management platforms.

Diane Ma, VP of Consulting has joined Ipsos MMA to support global client consulting and APAC clients. Diane comes to Ipsos MMA from Kantar Analytics where she was a Partner leading major client analytic initiatives. Prior to that she worked at Millward Brown as the Director of Analytics. Diane brings a deep understanding of how to effectively enable media and analytics to convert insights into measurable value. She is a native Mandarin speaker with direct experience in working with companies in China and other APAC countries in helping clients there derive profitable growth from analytics.

