iPowow International Corp. Launches its Sparx Technology on the ILO Exchange

ILOCX is pleased to confirm the listing for iPowow International

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iPowow issues its Initial License Offering for its revolutionary Sparks technology and platform. The ILO is now live on the exchange under the ticker iPowow-ILO. The Sparx platform and technology provides advanced consumer engagement for polling, trivia, predictive gaming, sports wagering and audience data, it has already rolled out projects with ABC/ Disney, NBC Sports, CNN, Fox Sports, Discovery Network, Twitch, and many others.

Sparx provides real-time interactivity for broadcast and cable television, in-stadium events, video on-demand, and streaming video.

The Sparx platform provides viewers and fans with the interaction they demand in an extremely challenging TV industry. Now, more than ever, broadcasters require engagement tools and consumer experiences that will attract and retain greater audiences, and at the same time, provide new revenue streams.

Sparx, a leader in participation TV, plans to revolutionize the consumer-broadcaster-advertiser relationship by rewarding viewers for their loyalty based on which programs, episodes, series or commercials they watch.

The Initial License Offering (ILO) for Sparx is live on the ILO exchange 250,000 units at $20.00 per unit will yield great value to license holders who under the ILO structure are required to promote this new revolution in consumer engagement in a collaboration between company and buyer that benefits both parties.

Edward Fitzpatrick CEO of ILOCX said,"Sparx is an entertainment revolution that everyone instinctively knows is coming. Well it's here, and it's got some big names attached, but the most exciting part for me, as I got to understand the technology and its capabilities, is when the United States starts allowing wagering on TV, which again, everyone knows is coming, Sparx will be the clear leader with real roll-outs, a track record and big collaborations with the right broadcasters to lead this space." He added, "Having already hosted hundreds of thousands of users for the Oscars on their platform, I'm certain they have the tech, the partners and the market, right at their fingertips."

Al Thorgeirson CEO of Sparx Technology added," We are excited to launch the ILO to be able to advance the proven platform we have developed over many years and to expand into new business verticals as well as broaden our international footprint."

About ILOCX

ILOCX is the Initial License Offering Contract Exchange, a platform where innovative companies can list License Offerings. Buyers of these licenses agree to participate in the company's growth by promoting them on social media all the way to becoming an affiliate. ILOs are a truly Collaborative Capital partnership blending a Collaborative Marketing concept that reaches more people than is possible under any other method. Unique marketing campaigns are generated by 1000s of ILOers that by nature must reach more niche groups, as they themselves are niche. The ILO structure, created by ILOCX, completely bridges the gap between Capital and Company. There is no one else involved. ILOs are licensing contracts that permit the ILOer to promote the company's approved information to a wide audience for the purpose of perpetuating sales. This system drives sales revenue and then rewards it on both sides. ILOers get a percentage of the company's gross revenue, similar to a commission, for their promoting activity. This lasts for a 3-year term, after which the company elects to either roll the license again, buy it back, or convert it to equity in the case of a stock market listing.

