IPLOOK Networks 2024 Recap: Driving Innovation and Building Partnerships in Telecom

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 comes to a close, it's a great time to look back at the exceptional year for IPLOOK Networks — a global leader in end-to-end mobile core network solutions. Driven by its mission to foster innovation and connectivity across the telecom industry, IPLOOK has empowered network operators worldwide with cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

At MWC 2024, IPLOOK showcased its core network solutions under the theme "Future First," drawing large crowds to its stand. This event highlighted the company's leadership in the industry and amplified its influence through key alliances with major telecom companies. It also emphasized IPLOOK's capability to integrate space, air, and ground communications. The feedback received from attendees provided valuable insights that will guide the evolution of its products in the years ahead.

IPLOOK's participation in the 2024 MVNOs World Congress in Brussels reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the MVNO ecosystem. The conference spotlighted the market's impressive growth potential, with an 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), projected to reach $130 billion by 2030. IPLOOK's adaptable core network solutions resonated with light MVNOs seeking to expand into full-service offerings. Success stories shared by current clients further underscored the company's dedication to customer success and innovation.

At PT EXPO Beijing 2024, IPLOOK's booth captured attention with its representation of reliable connectivity, from the ground up. Its hyper-converged virtualization cloud platform proved the company's expertise in delivering scalable, secure solutions. VP Wang Zhen emphasized the pivotal role of communications technology in driving social change and committed to boosting R&D investments.

The IPLOOK Global Partner Summit 2024 ignited important conversations on network slicing and private 5G networks, while AfricaCom 2024 provided an opportunity to discuss how 5G can advance digital inclusion and unlock economic growth in Africa.

2024 has been a testament to IPLOOK's relentless drive for progress, innovation, and global partnerships. As 2025 approaches, the company is eager to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new heights.

Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Networks

CONTACT:

info@iplook.com

sales@iplook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg