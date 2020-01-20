IPC to Attend E-World Energy & Water 2020

ESSEN, Germany, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, will be attending E-World Energy & Water in Essen, Germany, from the 11th – 13th February 2020. This year marks IPC's seventh consecutive year attending the leading trade fair for the energy industry.

At the event, organisations and international decision makers in the energy sector congregate from around the globe to showcase innovative energy solutions and discuss key industry issues, such as global political and economic trends, smart technology, energy transition, and new financial industry opportunities.

IPC looks to support forward-thinking industry participants to help further unlock energy industry opportunities as we continue to learn from our valued relationships with customers in the energy field. With energy and commodities trading increasing year after year, IPC's experts will also be onsite to discuss how IPC is working with Cloud9 Technologies, a leader in cloud-based communications, to offer an advanced, open voice trading and collaboration solution so organisations can stay ahead of the curve in the industry by utilising cloud solutions.

IPC has a wide range of its own products and solutions as well that power energy and commodities trading. These offerings include Unigy and Connexus Cloud. Unigy is IPC's latest game-changing, state-of-the-art, SOA-based platform for trading communications and applications. It is flexible, secure, robust and simple. Unigy uses the latest standards-based technology and architecture to help drive flexibility and scalability and is designed specifically to make the entire trading environment more productive, compliant, intelligent and efficient.

The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets with sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data vendors as well as clearing and settlement firms. They are interconnected in an ecosystem of more than 6,600 capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries across the globe.

With Connexus Cloud, IPC facilitates voice, data, partners and applications for users across the global financial sector.

By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, guaranteed, high-performance data and voice communications. This includes optimised deliveries for blockchain, market data and transactions.

Event attendees interested in speaking with IPC can visit us in Hall 2 at stand 2-231. We also encourage you to follow us on Twitter @IPC_Systems_Inc and LinkedIn.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212 529 4810 Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com Drew.Pierson@finnpartners.com



Terri Bloore Jaskiran Shergill Finn Partners for IPC Finn Partners for IPC +44 207 017 8422 +44 203 917 5237 Terri.Bloore@finnpartners.com Jaskiran.Shergill@finnpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com



SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.