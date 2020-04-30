IPC CEO Robert A. Santella Named 'CEO of the Year' In 2020 Markets Choice Awards

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, is immensely proud to announce today that Chief Executive Officer Robert (Bob) A. Santella has won the prestigious "CEO of the Year" award in the 2020 Markets Choice Awards (MCAs). The 2020 MCA is the industry's premier event for identifying and recognizing outstanding individuals, companies and innovation in the global financial markets. The winner of the "CEO of the Year" category was decided by polling market participants, interviewing distinguished industry leaders, and consulting with the MCA Advisory Board.

"I am extraordinarily humbled by this honor," said Santella upon hearing the news. "I credit the success of IPC to the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our 1,100+ employees around the world. It is on behalf of our employees, clients, partners and shareholders that I graciously accept this award."

"Our methodology in selecting nominees and subsequently the winner for MCA's flagship award, CEO of the Year, is simple yet thorough, and keeps the focus on the most important opinions - those of market participants," said Mohan Virdee, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, Markets Media Group. "The 2020 nominees for this highly coveted award included some of the industry's most renowned and respected leaders. The MCA Advisory Board joins me in congratulating Mr. Santella for this momentous accomplishment."

"Bob was appointed as IPC's CEO in April 2018 and has successfully helmed the firm during a very disruptive and transformative era for the global financial markets," said Steve Shafran, Chairman of the Board of Directors, IPC. "This well-deserved recognition is a testament to the exceptionally strong leadership, vision and strategic direction Bob has provided to IPC as well as his notable contributions to the industry."

As of CEO of IPC, Bob has entered into several strategic partnerships that have acted as "multipliers" for the firm and its solutions. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to IPC's customers and their success by making significant investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing technologies. Bob has also powered the digital transformation of the firm by enabling IPC to provide customers and partners with a frictionless experience in the consumption of services. Importantly, under his leadership, IPC remains a beacon of stability during this challenging time and continues its critical role to ensure that the financial markets function smoothly.

Bob Santella has had an illustrious career in the financial markets spanning over three decades. He has extensive experience across asset classes, ecosystem participants and front, middle, back-office trade lifecycle workflows and systems. He earned a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Markets Media Group

Markets Media Group was founded in 2007 with one mission: to be the pre-eminent provider of news and information about trading and technology in capital markets. The coverage remit spans equities, fixed income, and FX, and covers buy-side investment managers, sell-side broker-dealers, exchanges, trading platforms, technology providers, and regulators. MMG is the publisher of Markets Media, Traders Magazine, GlobalTrading, IntelAlley, Best Execution and The DESK as well as producer of the Markets Choice Awards, Women in Finance Awards and Women Crush Finance.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

