IPC Breaks Record Again in 2020 Waters Rankings with Two New Award Wins

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, is delighted to announce two new award wins in WatersTechnology's 2020 Waters Rankings:

Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider for IPC's Connexus Cloud

Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider for IPC's Unigy solution

The latter category has been won by IPC 15 consecutive times, breaking IPC's own record for most wins in a single category in this prestigious awards program's 18-year history.

"IPC is always focused on making the trading environment more efficient and productive through our unified communications solution, Unigy," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "To also receive recognition for our industry-leading Connexus Cloud platform is a testament to IPC's consistent dedication in providing the highest quality data, voice and cloud solutions to our customers."

Unigy has been recognized globally for years as the industry's best trading and communications platform. It is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community, and has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year, seamlessly interoperating with IPC's global financial ecosystem of over 6,600 customer locations in more than 750 cities throughout the world.

Furthermore, Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled private, secure cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, high-performance data and voice communications, which includes optimized deliveries for market data and trade lifecycle services.

"As recognized by its peers, IPC is maintaining the highest standard of achievement even amid stressed financial market conditions globally," said Anthony Malakian, Editor-in-Chief, WatersTechnology.

The Waters Rankings are the annual readers' choice awards of WatersTechnology, which recognize the combined leadership of technological capabilities and human expertise in various categories of financial services technology. Qualified voters participating in the Waters Rankings are from buy- and sell-side firms as well as exchanges and interdealer brokers.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:



Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212 529 4810 Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com Drew.Pierson@finnpartners.com



Terri Bloore Raewyn McBain Finn Partners for IPC Pink Tiger Media for IPC +44 207 017 8422 +852 9765 9275 Terri.Bloore@finnpartners.com Raewyn.McBain@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com



SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.