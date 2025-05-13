iotaMotion Announces First Use of Robotic-Assisted Cochlear Implant Technology Outside the U.S. as Part of Clinical Investigation in Switzerland

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion, Inc., a leader in robotic-assisted systems for cochlear implant surgery, today announced the first use of the iotaSOFT® Insertion System outside of the United States. The technology is in use as a pre-market clinical investigation at University Hospital of Zurich, led by Professor Alexander Huber.

The study, titled "Analysis of electrocochleographic signals during speed-controlled cochlear implant electrode array insertion in a non-randomized controlled trial," represents a significant milestone in iotaMotion's history and the broader cochlear implant market. The iotaSOFT Insertion System, which has been used in more than 750 cases in the United States, provides unprecedented control of the electrode array insertion, enabling the optimization of intracochlear recordings using real-time electrocochleography (ECochG).

Professor Huber highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "Bringing this new robotic-assisted technology for cochlear implantation to University of Zurich was extremely important to our team. It will enable us to continue to advance cochlear implant care and explore techniques that have never been used clinically prior to this study."

The study leverages robotic control of the array insertion to analyze the relationship between electrode insertion dynamics and cochlear function, as measured by ECochG signals. This approach may pave the way for future advancements in cochlear implant programming and hearing preservation strategies.

"This represents a major milestone for iotaMotion as we expand outside of the United States with our technology," said Mike Lobinsky, President & CEO of iotaMotion. "The team in Zurich has been an exceptional partner, and we look forward to continuing our relationship."

While currently under pre-market clinical investigation, wider availability of the iotaSOFT Insertion System is planned for 2026.

About iotaMotion

iotaMotion, Inc. is a medical technology company based in St. Paul, MN, dedicated to advancing cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability through robotic-assisted solutions. Its flagship technology, the iotaSOFT® Insertion System, is designed to provide a slow and consistent electrode array insertion that is designed to preserve delicate intracochlear structures. The system is commercially available in the United States and under clinical investigation in other global markets.

