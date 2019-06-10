IoT Node and Gateway Market Growing at a CAGR of 30.9% and Expected to Reach 17.18 Billion Units by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report "IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, Logic Device), by End-Use (Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Industrial, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global IoT Node and Gateway Market is expected to reach 17.18 billion units by 2023 from 2.83 billion units in 2016 at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. The market has a huge potential of growth in various end-use applications such as retail, BFSI, and aerospace and defense. The major factor driving the growth of the IoT node and gateway market are improved internet connectivity in technologically advanced countries and increased IP address space and better security provided by IPv6. Moreover, in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, the improving IT infrastructure, along with business-friendly initiatives by government organizations is driving the growth of the IoT node and gateway market. The scope of the report includes the hardware vendors of IoT gateway and major end use applications such as wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation and BFSI, oil and gas and many more.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248007097

Connectivity IC held the largest market share in 2016

The IoT node and gateway market for connectivity IC, by hardware, held the largest share in 2016. The increasing demand for better edge devices connectivity and significant developments in low-power connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) are the key contributing factors leading to the largest market share of connectivity ICs in 2016.

BFSI end-use application to witness the highest growth rate between 2017 and 2023

BFSI end-use application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The mass adoption of online banking, contactless payment, and mobile banking apps has increased significantly. Banks are trying to create intelligent and personalized customer cross-selling opportunities. The shipment of the BFSI end-use application in the IoT node and gateway market would largely be driven by the increasing adoption of mPOS.

North America leads the IoT node and gateway market, in terms of volume

In 2016, North America held the largest share of the IoT node and gateway market, in terms of volume. North America is one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of technological advancement, manufacturing operations, and infrastructure. The wide-scale adoption of IoT technologies in several industries such as retail, automotive and transportation, and healthcare is the key factor supporting the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in this region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Node and Gateway Market"

76 – Tables

83 – Figures

262 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248007097

Key Players

The key players in the market are Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (US), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), AAEON Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan), NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), and Microchip Technology Inc. (US). Moreover, the chapter profiles some of the new players in the IoT node and gateway market such as Notion (US), Helium System Inc. (US), Samsara Networks Inc. (US), Estimote Inc. (US), and Beep Inc. (US).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Internet of Things Technology Market by Node Component (Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, and Logic Device), Network Infrastructure, Software Solution, Platform, Service, End-use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

IoT Chip Market by Hardware (Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-Use Application (Wearable Devices, Building Automation, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-gateway-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets