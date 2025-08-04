IoT Automation and Control Systems Market Size to Grow USD 65040 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of IoT Automation and Control Systems Market?

Year Market Size (USD Million) 2024 USD 25460 Million 2031 USD 65040 Million

CAGR: 16.5% (2024–2031)

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the IoT Automation and Control Systems Market?

Rising Demand for Intelligent, Real-Time Control

Organizations and consumers are increasingly adopting IoT automation systems to monitor and control environments, machinery, and infrastructure in real time. Convergence of Advanced Technologies

Affordable sensors, wireless connectivity (e.g., Wi-Fi, 5G), and cloud-based platforms are making large-scale deployment of IoT systems more feasible and cost-effective. Integrated Solutions from Vendors

Market players are focusing on scalable, interoperable automation platforms that combine for seamless integration and efficiency. High Adoption in Key Sectors

Strong demand is observed in industries like , where automation leads to operational efficiency and cost savings. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Collaborations between are accelerating innovation, pilot projects, and regulatory support for widespread IoT implementation. Global Digital Transformation

As businesses across the world undergo digital transformation, IoT automation and control systems are becoming essential to smart infrastructure and connected ecosystems.

Source from Valuates Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19K18975/global-iot-automation-and-control-systems

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE IOT AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET:

Hardware components are central to the growth of the IoT Automation and Control Systems market, providing the physical infrastructure for collecting, transmitting, and acting on real-time data. Devices such as sensors, actuators, microcontrollers, and edge gateways form the foundation of any IoT-enabled automation framework. They enable seamless communication between physical processes and digital platforms, enhancing control accuracy and process visibility. As industries push toward smart factories, smart homes, and connected infrastructure, the demand for robust, energy-efficient, and scalable hardware continues to rise. Hardware advancements also support long-term device durability and interoperability across systems, which is essential in industrial and commercial settings. The rise in connected devices and embedded systems worldwide makes hardware a key growth pillar for this rapidly evolving market.

Software is playing a transformative role in the IoT Automation and Control Systems market by enabling intelligent data interpretation, automation orchestration, and system integration. Platforms that support real-time analytics, AI-based decision-making, and rule-based automation are in high demand as businesses seek end-to-end digital control of operations. These software solutions provide the interface between devices and users, streamlining control processes and allowing remote configuration and diagnostics. Additionally, scalable software architectures enable deployment across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, logistics, and smart buildings. Security protocols, firmware updates, and system optimization tools are embedded into modern IoT control software to ensure continuous uptime. As businesses prioritize automation efficiency, the demand for versatile, customizable software solutions continues to drive market expansion.

The household segment, especially smart homes, is a major driver of the IoT Automation and Control Systems market due to increasing demand for energy efficiency, convenience, and security. Homeowners are adopting IoT-enabled thermostats, lighting controls, security cameras, and appliances that can be monitored and controlled remotely via mobile apps or voice assistants. These systems use interconnected devices to automate daily routines, reduce energy consumption, and enhance user comfort. Growth in disposable income, urbanization, and digital literacy is accelerating the adoption of smart home technologies. Additionally, the rise in home automation startups and compatibility with mainstream ecosystems like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit has made such systems more accessible, fueling widespread consumer interest and market penetration.

The growing adoption of industrial automation is significantly fueling the IoT Automation and Control Systems market. Manufacturing plants and logistics centers rely on real-time data, predictive analytics, and interconnected machinery to improve productivity and reduce downtime. IoT control systems integrate with programmable logic controllers (PLCs), robotic arms, and production lines to automate workflows and ensure process consistency. With rising labor costs and the need for agile manufacturing, industries are turning to IoT to enable smart, self-correcting systems that adapt to operational changes. As Industry 4.0 initiatives gain momentum globally, companies continue to invest in scalable automation frameworks powered by IoT technologies to stay competitive and efficient.

IoT-based automation systems are increasingly being used to optimize energy usage across industries, commercial spaces, and households. Smart energy meters, load controllers, and demand response systems enable precise monitoring and control of electricity consumption in real time. IoT-enabled platforms can detect inefficiencies, automate lighting and HVAC systems, and integrate renewable energy sources for sustainable energy management. With rising energy costs and environmental concerns, businesses and governments are prioritizing efficient energy control solutions. Incentives for green buildings and carbon footprint reduction further drive demand for intelligent control systems. This growing focus on sustainability and cost savings is fueling the widespread deployment of IoT automation solutions in the energy sector.

What are the major product types in the IoT Automation and Control Systems Market?

Hardware

Software

What are the main applications in the IoT Automation and Control Systems Market?

Household

Agriculture

Industry

Which region dominates the IoT Automation and Control Systems Market:

North America – Leading the Market



Dominates the global IoT Automation and Control Systems market.

Key drivers: Advanced digital infrastructure Strong industrial digitization initiatives Robust investment in smart automation technologies

The United States plays a major role due to: Widespread adoption of industrial IoT (IIoT) Growing use of smart home systems Expansion of connected transportation networks



Asia-Pacific – Fastest Growing Region

Rapid growth fueled by: Urbanization and smart city development Government-led digital transformation programs Rise of manufacturing hubs in: China Japan India

Emerging as a powerhouse in: IoT deployment at scale Smart factory automation IoT-driven infrastructure modernization



