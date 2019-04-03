IoT and Advancements in Technical Capabilities will Open a Plethora of Opportunities for Machine Vision Vendors

Recovery of Traditional Markets to Spur Demand, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine vision technology has been in the market for years. However, in advancements in technology and with the evolution of smart factory, the past decade has seen a drastic revolution in machine vision equipment. The $7.45 billion global machine vision equipment market is expected to almost double by 2022 to touch $13.62 billion, as industries intensify their demand for quality inspection.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)- and Internet of Things (IoT)-integrated machine vision systems that expedite automation will especially gain traction in this environment. Vendors are focusing on providing advanced solutions that can reduce human involvement and enhance the systems' safety benefits, which will, in turn, prevent part damage and eliminate the maintenance costs associated with mechanical components.

"Despite the evolution of the smart camera system, PC-based machine vision solutions are expected to dominate the market due to their greater power and speed," said Prem Shanmugam, Senior Consultant for Measurement & Instrumentation at Frost & Sullivan. "Embedded vision systems as well are finding application in futuristic end-use cases like self-driving cars and hence, companies are looking for partnership opportunities with embedded system designers."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of Global Machine Vision Equipment Market, Forecast to 2022, examines the various drivers and restraints impacting the global machine vision equipment market. It identifies the key end users such as automotive, electronics and semiconductors, food and packaging, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Growth prospects and strategic recommendations have also been included in the study.

For further information on this analysis, click here.

"Asia-Pacific will continue to be the largest market globally, generating 38.4 percent of the revenues by 2022. Companies such as Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, and Keyence Corporation will dominate the market with their diverse product portfolios, robust distribution network, and wide application coverage," noted Shanmugam. "Machine vision vendors that demonstrate high innovation in terms of technology, flexibility, efficiency, and accuracy will be the most successful in the constantly evolving market."

Vendors will find additional revenue opportunities in:

Combining existing technology along with innovative technologies like 3D imaging to enhance product capabilities.

to enhance product capabilities. Harnessing advances in AI, machine learning , and deep learning to ensure a higher degree of automation and reliable identification of a wider range of objects.

, and to ensure a higher degree of automation and reliable identification of a wider range of objects. Offering speed and accuracy in diagnosis, and complementing it with changing business models.

Providing cost-effective solutions to cater to varying needs and demands.

Focusing on expansion in developing economies such as India , Brazil , Thailand , Malaysia , and Indonesia .

, , , , and . Ensuring strict compliance with government regulations regarding product quality.

Analysis of Global Machine Vision Equipment Market, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Analysis of Global Machine Vision Equipment Market, Forecast to 2022

K2D6-30

Press Contact:

Edyta Dębowska

E: edyta.debowska@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan