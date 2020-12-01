IOPtima Announces New Configuration to Their Dry Eye Product - Lipitear™ MultiEye Drops for Severe Chronic Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disorder (OSD)

ROME, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IOPtima, a Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical company that develops surgical ophthalmic devices and owns a product line of eye drops to treat ocular surface disorder (OSD), officially announced the availability of LIPITEAR™ MULTI, a preservative-free LIPITEAR™ formulation, now offered in a 10 mL multidose bottle and vegan composition, that can be stored at room temperature.

LIPITEAR™ is the first CE-approved microemulsion consisting of an aqueous phase and a lipid phase that contains the physiological constituents of the lachrymal fluid (phospholipids and medium-chain triglycerides).

LIPITEAR™ MULTI is indicated for dry eye disease, dry and irritated eyes following refractive or other ocular surgeries, or due to eye traumas, hormonal changes, and extended use of contact lenses or prolonged exposure to computer screens.

LIPITEAR™ MULTI, classified as a medical device, is a preservative-free, phospholipids-based, vegan microemulsion available in a multidose bottle, closed by an ophthalmic dispenser equipped by a patented unidirectional valve and air filter technology to physically and microbiologically protect the solution.

LIPITEAR™ has been accessible as single-use vials across a number of countries in Europe and Asia, and will soon be launched in additional territories under the new configuration.

"The new multidose bottle is designed to maintain the preservative-free formulation and can be stored at room temperature, rendering it practical for shipping, storage and personal use," said Ronen Castro, CEO of IOPtima. "We are pleased to expand our dry eye product line to include this new formulation".

About LIPITEAR™ MULTI

LIPITEAR™ MULTI is an innovative preservative-free vegan microemulsion uniquely formulated to help lubricate and restore moisture in the tear film by working on all three layers (aqueous, lipid and mucus) to mimic the natural, healthy tear, creating an ideal environment for optimal eye comfort and corneal healing.

LIPITEAR™ MULTI can be used in all forms of dry eye, helping to restore the microenvironment of the ocular surface that has been damaged due to an increased evaporation, instability of the lachrymal film, refractive or other ocular surgeries, eye traumas, extended contact lens wear or prolonged exposure to digital/computer screens. Read more on www.lipitear.com.

About IOPtima

IOPtima is dedicated to improving ophthalmic care through the development and commercialization of innovative products for a wide range of ocular conditions.

IOPtima is a Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical company.

Contact

Yaron Sfadyah – Director of Business Development

www.ioptima.com

www.lipitear.com

yaron@ioptima.com

