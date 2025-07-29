IONX Expands Real Estate Tech Partnership with Thompson Thrift in Arizona's Booming 'Silicon Desert'.

GILBERT, Ariz., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONX Networks, a leading provider of multi-carrier cellular infrastructure, is expanding its partnership with award winning real estate firm Thompson Thrift to deliver next-generation mobile connectivity at The Gilmore, a 35-acre mixed-use development in progress in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.

This collaboration marks the latest milestone in a growing relationship between IONX and Thompson Thrift, building on the approach first introduced at The Union in Fishers, IN. With The Gilmore, the partnership deepens its shared vision of creating connected, tech-ready communities that meet the evolving needs of today's residents and businesses.

"Our continued partnership with Thompson Thrift reflects a shared belief that connectivity is foundational to the communities of the future," said Jim Estes, CEO of IONX Networks.

"Today's residents expect more than just a place to live - they expect a seamless, tech-enabled environment that supports how they work, connect, and live," added Josh Purvis, Managing Partner at Thompson Thrift Residential.

IONX will be deploying a custom-designed, fully managed, multi-carrier solution engineered specifically for high-density, mixed-use environments. From smart home capabilities and remote work to retail operations and public safety, the infrastructure will deliver comprehensive, high-performance cellular coverage from the ground up - prioritizing mobile performance throughout the development.

"Connectivity is essential to today's lifestyle," said Clint Garrison, Director of Resident Experience and Innovation at Thompson Thrift. "Our ongoing work with IONX reinforces our commitment to integrating next-generation infrastructure. At The Gilmore, IONX will enable us to create a truly tech-forward, future-ready environment."

Located in Gilbert, a rapidly growing city within Arizona's thriving "Silicon Desert," The Gilmore is at the center of one of the nation's most dynamic innovation corridors. With expanding infrastructure, a skilled talent base, and a business-friendly climate, the region is quickly emerging as a serious rival to traditional tech hubs.

The area's affordability, accessibility, and economic momentum are fueling interest from technology firms across the country. Companies in fields like cybersecurity, e-commerce, and health tech are establishing new operations or relocating to the region to capitalize on its strategic advantages. The Gilmore will be purpose-built to support this trend - offering digital infrastructure and lifestyle amenities aligned with the expectations of today's innovation-driven population.

This latest collaboration strengthens IONX and Thompson Thrift's position at the forefront of connected community development. Together, the two companies are redefining what's possible in modern, tech-integrated mixed-use living - starting with seamless, next-generation connectivity.

About IONX Networks:

IONX Networks' mission is to redefine the future of wireless connectivity - expanding its reach and enhancing customer experience. As a market leader and trusted provider of shared, neutral-host cellular infrastructure, IONX delivers turnkey solutions to identify, design, build, and operate advanced small cell technologies. With a strong emphasis on innovation and intelligent, data-driven solutions, IONX empowers seamless, secure, and scalable wireless network deployment - shaping how businesses and communities connect and stay connected.

For more information about IONX Networks visit www.ionxnetworks.com.

About Thompson Thrift:

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix, the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace.

For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

