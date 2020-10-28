Ionic Liquids Market To Reach USD 65.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 8.8%: Reports And Data

- Increasing demand from end-user industries like catalysts and solvents, along with the increasing environmental concerns, is driving the demand for the market

- Market Size – USD 33.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – High demand from the catalysts and solvents sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ionic Liquids Market is projected to reach USD 65.8 million in 2027. The increasing usage of ionic liquids as industrial solvents, especially in the Catalysts and Solvents industry, is driving the market's growth. Apart from this, the need for the development of green chemistry in order to address environmental concerns is predicted to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Increasing environmental awareness regarding green solvents is expected to boost the market's growth. Various industries are flourishing in the North American region, and the usage of ionic liquids has become common in these industries. The increasing government budget for environmental compliance programs is also forcing manufacturers of different sectors to adopt these liquids. Ionic liquids possess chemical properties like thermal stability, low vapor pressure, liquid crystalline structures, high heat capacity, and miscibility with water or organic solvents. The products offered in the market are widely used in industrial reactions in the form of solvents and catalysts.

The major factor restraining the industry's growth is the high cost of the raw materials used in ionic liquids and the complexity involved in its manufacturing process. These factors limit their usage in various applications like biocatalyst, electroplating, and deposition. Major players in the market are trying to adopt alternative manufacturing processes in order to produce more chemically refined, pure and cost-effective products.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a mixed impact on the growth of the market. The demand from every sector is supposed to increase due to growing awareness regarding the health and safety of people. The usage of this liquid can prevent many environmental hazards, which would ultimately benefit mankind. However, major companies also need to think about the cost associated with the solutions offered by the industry. Major companies from end-user industries are facing tough times, and most of their sales have gone down. Since the sale of the products is overwhelmingly dependent on the B2B channel, the revenue figures of the market under study might go down a bit due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ionic liquids are used as process chemicals in a variety of chemical processes like separation and purification.

The offline sales channel is popular among small suppliers and producers who are trying to cater to the domestic markets of their respective regions.

An increase in investments in bio-refinery processes is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the industry.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth, mainly due to the flourish of the industry in Japan . Rapid urbanization and the growth of the chemical sector may trigger the market's growth in this part of the world.

market is expected to witness significant growth, mainly due to the flourish of the industry in . Rapid urbanization and the growth of the chemical sector may trigger the market's growth in this part of the world. In March 2020 , Proionic introduced ionic liquid based hydrogen storage technology, which offers long term stability and is extremely safe as well as non-flammable.

, Proionic introduced ionic liquid based hydrogen storage technology, which offers long term stability and is extremely safe as well as non-flammable. In June 2020 , Proionic launched "Electrolyte Summer Special" following the successful launch of IL-electrolyte BMPyrr FSI.

, Proionic launched "Electrolyte Summer Special" following the successful launch of IL-electrolyte BMPyrr FSI. Solvionic SA introduced LiFSI based Next Generation Electrolytes for Lithium Ion Batteries in 2019.

Key players in the market include Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Merck KGAA, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic SA, Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Strem Chemicals Inc. and Coorstek Specialty Chemicals.

There have been several M&A in the industry like The Chemours Company acquiring Southern Ionic Minerals in 2019, BASF SE acquiring polyamide business from Solvay in 2020, and Evonik Industries acquiring PeroxyChem in 2020.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Ionic Liquids Market on the basis of application, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Process Chemicals

Performance Chemicals

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Offline

Online

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Catalysts & Solvents

Food

Paper & Pulp

Electronics

Bio-refineries

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

