ION Networks, a Division of APITech, Launch New Privileged Remote Access Solution

Reduces the risk of a privileged user breach through unique federated connection feature

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION™ Networks, a trusted name in remote device management and secure access solutions, today announced the launch of Netgard Privileged Gateway™, a new secure remote access tool for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), government and military agencies, and enterprises.

Netgard Privileged Gateway is the only remote access solution to have a federated connection at its core. This provides a more secure way to control privileged user access (whether internal employees or external MSPs, vendors or contractors) to critical networks and systems.

The federated connection builds a trust relationship between the organization and its users and defines the baseline security methodologies (i.e. encryption, key strength, hashing), which users have access, and which endpoints will be exposed to each user.

Security is further enhanced through FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard) certification of the encryption at the heart of the system. This U.S. government standard is essential for solutions used by the U.S. government and other regulated industries.

With these security features, Netgard Privileged Gateway meets all parties' technical and security needs. It also saves MSPs and vendors significant time and resources by enabling them to use just one tool for all their customers.

"A broad range of privileged users need access to a complex network of distributed IT assets," said Tom O'Brien, Netgard Product Manager. "This includes Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and vendors, as well as internal users, but traditional network security falls short in meeting the demands of Privileged Session Management. By adopting a principle of least privilege, Netgard Privileged Gateway ensures only verified users have access, and then only to the parts of the network that are pertinent to their roles."

"Our ION Networks solutions have been trusted to solve secure access challenges for government and military agencies, and corporate enterprises for over 30 years," said Terrence Hahn, CEO, at APITech. "Netgard Privileged Gateway will now enable customers to securely manage and monitor their critical voice and data network infrastructures."

For more information visit https://npg.apitech.com.

About ION Networks

ION Networks, a division of APITech, has a 30+ year pedigree in security, access and connectivity solutions. A trusted name in remote device management and secure access, it provides solutions that enable customers to securely manage, monitor, and maintain high quality of service for critical voice and data network infrastructures. Customers include MSPs, enterprises, equipment manufacturers, and government and military agencies.

About APITech:

APITech (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of security, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space.

www.apitech.com

Contact:

Sarah Hoyle

APITech

Phone: +44 (0) 7718 975382

Email: sarah.hoyle@apitech.com

Dana Morris

APITech

Phone: 508 251 6483

Email: dana.morris@apitech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/362549/api_technologies_corp__logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.apitechnologies.com



SOURCE API Technologies Corp.