iOFFICE + SpaceIQ Announces Brandon Holden as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Company Growth

With the advent of hybrid working, businesses are under increasing pressure to run their real estate and critical assets sustainably and efficiently. Research by analyst firm Verdantix indicates that 4 out of 5 real estate and facilities executives are resizing their portfolios to prioritize agile working, flexible space, and cost reduction. To meet this rapidly growing demand, iOFFICE + SpaceIQ merged in August 2021 following the acquisition of both companies by global private equity leader Thoma Bravo.

A seasoned software industry executive with over 20 years of experience, Holden's career has focused on delivering world-class customer experiences by building collaborative, high-performing teams. Most recently, he was Chief Operations Officer at infrastructure monitoring firm LogicMonitor where he was responsible for post-sales operations and overall customer satisfaction. Holden brings a deep understanding of the facility and asset sectors, having previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Accruent, and is an alumnus of West Point Military Academy and Harvard Business School.

"How and where people work has changed dramatically over the last two years," Holden said. "Businesses need to be incredibly agile in scaling their physical resources, not just from a cost standpoint but also to meet employee expectations for the workplace. Through our platforms, iOFFICE + SpaceIQ is enabling enterprises to transform their building and asset operations to improve employee productivity and increase efficiency."

Holden's appointment follows the hires of software sector veterans Gary Reinersman as Chief Technical Officer and Jeffrey Longoria as Chief Revenue Officer in January 2022. Reinersman joined from Cloud 9 Software and Longoria from Sparta Systems, a Honeywell Company.

Wain Kellum, outgoing CEO of iOFFICE + SpaceIQ, has worked closely throughout the transition to ensure that Holden and the senior leadership team are set up for success. "I could not be more pleased with the leadership team we have in place to continue to build our business," he said.

A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo, added "iOFFICE + SpaceIQ is redefining the workplace and asset management technology categories thanks to the efforts of the existing team. We are thrilled for Brandon, Jeff, and Gary to add their unique skills and expertise to leading the business in delivering digital transformation for its expanding customer base."

About iOFFICE + SpaceIQ:

iOFFICE + SpaceIQ gives businesses digital tools to connect their most valuable resource — people — with the places and equipment that support them in delivering their best work. Our comprehensive portfolio of workplace and asset management software solutions enables companies to make data-driven decisions and improve interactions with the built environment. Over 10,000 organizations in 85 countries use iOFFICE + SpaceIQ platforms to optimize their real estate, enhance workspace experience, and streamline maintenance. Explore the solutions at www.iofficecorp.com and www.spaceiq.com.

About Thoma Bravo:

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $155 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

iOFFICE + SpaceIQ Media Contact

Erin Sevitz

832-916-2892

erin.sevitz@spaceiq.com



Magenta Associates

Simon Iatrou

905-242-7682

simon@magentaassociates.co

Thoma Bravo Media Contact

Thoma Bravo Communications

Megan Frank

212-731-4778

mfrank@thomabravo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741231/iOFFICE_SpaceIQ.jpg

SOURCE iOFFICE + SpaceIQ