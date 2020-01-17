iObeya Aims for Excellence and Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MASSY, France, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iObeya, the leader in Digital Visual Management for Lean and Agile companies, was awarded the Information Security Management ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from premier international standards organizations BSI.

The certification demonstrates iObeya's commitment to the highest standards of security and compliance. It proves iObeya's ability to comply with the most stringent international standards and reaffirms the importance of data protection in our sector. It also testifies to iObeya's constant pursuit of excellence towards its clients. Following a rigorous 18-month audit, iObeya is proud to be one of the first software providers in its category to receive the ISO 27001 certification.

iObeya's Information Security Director, Kevin Merigot stated, "We are very proud to have obtained the ISO 27001 certification, which recognizes the totality of the Information Security commitments that the company has undertaken. This certification, as part of a larger continuous improvement process, lies at the heart of iObeya and will further strengthen our customers' trust in our solution within their business processes, even the most critical ones."

Julien Richard, from the BSI group added: "This ISO 27001 certification is a great achievement and a testament to iObeya's strong commitment to providing its customers with a high level of service through an approach that guarantees quality and environmental and information security aspects. This certification is part of a voluntary process to integrate management systems and strengthen performance, innovation and resilience. Congratulations to the entire iObeya team!"

The iObeya Visual Management solution offers Lean and Agile companies the most life-like and immersive user experience possible for a seamless transition from paper to Digital Visual Management.

