Io-Tahoe releases Next Generation of Enterprise Search Solutions

AI-Driven Search solution reduces time spent on inefficient searching; helping enterprises connect data across disparate sources to create a user-friendly experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Data Conference -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, in its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, today announced it has released the next generation of enterprise search solutions. Leveraging Io-Tahoe's patent-pending technology, the platform now makes information discovery easy for its customers. They have the ability to find exactly the right content, across disparate data sources, to take the necessary actions which lead to positive business outcomes.

Io-Tahoe is making today's announcement at the Strata Data Conference, where it will showcase its newly enhanced product at booth #1221.

"Io-Tahoe's enterprise search capability has helped us manage risk at the bank. We have been able to map detection linage in transaction monitoring systems and associate some detections to blacklists, identifying trades above a certain level of risk," said Santiago Castro, CDO, FBN. "With Io-Tahoe we have discovered and profiled untouched data repositories containing lists and triggers which have helped us create controls automation, so we can remain proactive and have 100 percent reassurance in areas of compliance with regulations and audits."

"Achieving business value quickly is a priority for many senior executives. Our enterprise search solution, enabled by smart data discovery, is helping organizations significantly accelerate time to value, ultimately helping to increase productivity across business operations, in areas such as finance and research and development," said Rohit Mahajan, Io-Tahoe's Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer. "Here at the Strata Data Conference in New York, our customers are speaking about practical uses and application of the technology, which provides the perfect interactive experience for Strata attendees to understand how innovation is making positive business impact."

According to a 2016 Forrester survey, over 50 per cent of global information workers are interrupted from their work a few times or more per month to spend time looking for or trying to get access to information, insights and answers. They state there is also a significant opportunity to dramatically increase employee productivity if search technology can return highly relevant results1. Forrester defines cognitive search as: Indexing, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies combined to create an increasingly relevant corpus of knowledge from all sources of unstructured and structured data that use naturalistic or concealed query interfaces to deliver knowledge to people via text, speech, visualizations, and/or sensory feedback2.

Io-Tahoe's next generation enterprise search solution provides a user-friendly experience to search all discovered data irrespective of where that data exists; in the cloud, on-premise in a data lake, database or data warehouse. With the ability to search datasets, and profile data as well as the metadata, Io-Tahoe's customers can determine where a specific data subject exists, and what PII and other sensitive data are related to a particular subject. The ability for enterprises to search and discover PII is critical for compliance with the increasing number of data privacy regulations such as the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), which comes into effect in 2020; and the existing GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

The latest version of Io-Tahoe's Smart Data Discovery platform with the next generation enterprise search solution is available now. For more information, visit: www.io-tahoe.com.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover and search data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

