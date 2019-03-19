Io-Tahoe leads industry movement towards continuous automated governance with the detection of PII and sensitive data in motion

Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog solution enables real-time, in-motion data governance; supports firms in complying with data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA

ORLANDO, Florida, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Data & Analytics Summit -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, in its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, today announced it has released the latest version of its Smart Data Discovery platform - Smart Streaming Discovery - with the ability to perform real-time data discovery on a wide range of streaming data. The capability, believed to be the first of its kind, allows Io-Tahoe's customers to discover PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and other sensitive data "in motion," enabling continuous automated data governance and regulatory compliance.

Io-Tahoe is making today's announcement from the Gartner Data & Analytics 2019 Summit, where it will showcase its newly enhanced product at booth #805.

"The innovative capabilities we are announcing today make Io-Tahoe a leader in the discovery of streaming PII and sensitive data, enabling automated governance. We believe this is a significant shift in the industry from discovering and cataloging static data, to data in motion," said Rohit Mahajan, Io-Tahoe's Chief Technology and Product Officer. "Not only will organizations know what data they have and where it is located, they will now have the ability to understand what data is sensitive and flag it before it lands in data stores. This real-time insight is invaluable for businesses to proactively manage PII and sensitive data as opposed to discovering such data after it lands in the target data source."

"Between 2018 and 2023, Gartner estimates that revenue for event stream processing (ESP) platforms will grow 15% year over year."1 With the growing demand for continuous intelligence and more precise business decisions, enterprise applications need to function in real-time. According to Gartner, "data loss prevention solutions focus on the discovery, classification and monitoring of information at rest, in use and in motion, with the objectives to prevent leaks, build oversight and manage data. These DLP functions inherently support compliance with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) through a detailed inventory of where personal data is, how it is used and how to best manage its access and movement."2

Leveraging Io-Tahoe's advanced technology and machine learning algorithms, Smart Streaming Discovery will enable organizations to think and act in real-time. The timely analysis and extraction of insights from data streams is critical; and the need for solutions that can discover data "in motion", as opposed to stored data "at rest," is greater than ever.

"Organizations have increasing streaming data year on year from internal and external sources," said Oksana Sokolovsky, Io-Tahoe's Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to proactively capture data from these sources, which may be continuously streamed into the data lake, for example, supports data loss prevention strategies with increased PII detection, reducing the potential risk or data exposure, while providing greater control and visibility over all enterprise data."

From the point of data ingestion, Io-Tahoe will quickly and automatically detect PII and other streaming sensitive data in structured, semi-structured and some unstructured formats, across a variety of data sources – relational data stores, data warehouses, data lakes and the cloud. The Io-Tahoe platform uses deep learning techniques to automatically tag the data as sensitive allowing SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) time to focus on remediation activities.

As companies deal with an increasing number of global privacy regulations, such as the GDPR and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the ability to discover PII and other sensitive data (e.g. financial transactions, social security numbers, etc.) in motion, will provide a proactive approach to risk management and increase their overall regulatory compliance.

The latest version of Io-Tahoe's Smart Data Discovery platform with its new Smart Streaming Discovery and automated governance feature is available now. For more information, visit: https://io-tahoe.com/smartstreamingdiscovery.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform has the capability to process 30 billion customer records, 1.7 million columns and saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

1 Market Guide for Event Stream Processing. 15 June 2018. Nick Heudecker, W.Roy Schulte

2 How Data Loss Prevention Can Strengthen GDPR Compliance. 22 February 2019. Zaira Pirzada

