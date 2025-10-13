Inwave acquires Swedish Gateway and accelerates international expansion in retail

Acquisition strengthens the Brazilian company's presence in Europe and consolidates its growth strategy through technology, data, and operational intelligence

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inwave, a Brazilian retail tech company, announced the acquisition of Swedish Gateway, a traditional provider of electronic article surveillance (EAS) solutions for retail chains. Founded in 1994, Gateway is present in more than 120 countries through a network of 70 distributors and is recognized for its technical expertise and legacy in the international retail sector.

This move is part of Inwave's internationalization strategy. Already exporting 40% of its hardware, Inwave is globally recognized for its expertise and now embarks on a new cycle of international growth, combining organic expansion with the integration of its AIoT platform.

With the acquisition, Gateway's technology will be strengthened with connectivity and data intelligence embedded in Inwave's solutions. Inwave will now operate from two bases — Brazil and Europe — while retaining Gateway's local team in Sweden, including partner and executive Jenny Tielman.

The operation will also be reinforced by Inwave's hardware and software development teams, enabling expansion into strategic markets and replicating Inwave's growth model in Brazil: transitioning from hardware manufacturing to integrated retail tech with a focus on AIoT, big data, RFID, real-time analytics for retail.

"We are combining complementary expertise to accelerate a more connected, efficient, and data-driven retail model. The addition of Gateway strengthens our global presence with a legacy brand that is technically and commercially respected. This is the same path we began five years ago in Brazil, and now we are taking it to Europe," said Rubens Bulgarelli Filho, General Manager at Inwave.

From hardware manufacturer to retail tech reference

Over the past five years, Inwave has multiplied its revenue sevenfold, becoming one of the leading retail tech companies in Latin America. In 2021, the company began its strategic shift toward integrated solutions. In 2024, it consolidated its portfolio by launching the Darwin platform, focused on three pillars: loss prevention, operational efficiency, and improved customer experience.

The Darwin platform is already in pilot at one of the largest supermarket chains in France, while in Brazil, proof of concept initiatives showed a 99% conversion rate. Based on this performance, Inwave projects 300% growth in licensing contract bookings over the next 12 months.

This capability and innovative approach have led Inwave to deliver projects recognized by two of the world's largest CCTV manufacturers. It also reinforces the company's already significant presence, with more than 8,000 connected points of sale, complemented by Gateway's reach across more than 40,000 stores worldwide.

Growth with a solid foundation and international support

With hundreds of users around the world, Inwave serves retailers from multiple segments, including Auchan, Carrefour, C&A, Continente (Sonae), Cencosud, Falabella, Lacoste, Leroy Merlin, Leclerc, New Balance, Nike, North Face, Printemps, Sephora.

The acquisition, which included participation from Danish fund DSG, supports Inwave's growth as a global reference in retail intelligence and backs the renewal of Gateway, ensuring the company continues to expand its role as a trusted technology provider for retailers globally.

"My experience in global retail has shown me that challenges such as losses, operational inefficiencies, and rising costs are surprisingly universal. What differentiates Inwave is its holistic approach: the combination of cutting-edge technology with smart operational strategies that not only reduce losses and optimize processes but also enhance customer service and loyalty. I see a huge opportunity to expand these innovations into international markets," said Tom Christensen, Danish executive and spokesperson for DSG.



With the acquisition of Gateway, the Brazilian company strengthens its position as a retail tech and accelerates its international expansion strategy.

