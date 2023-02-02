Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 8, 2023

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 2, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet invites analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The event will take place in Espoo, Finland, at Hotel Hanaholmen (Hanasaarenranta 5).

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an update on Valmet's businesses and drivers for growth and profitability. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Katri Hokkanen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

Anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2023. The recording of the event will be available at the same address shortly after the event. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website www.valmet.com/cmd2023/ at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and materials is English.

It is possible to ask the management questions throughout the event, also via the webcast.

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2023

11:15 a.m. Registration and lunch 12:00 p.m. Opening of Valmet's CMD 2023

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations 12:05 p.m. Presentations Pasi Laine , President and CEO

Pasi Laine Katri Hokkanen, CFO



Aki Niemi, President, Services Business Line



Simo Sääskilahti, President, Flow Control Business Line

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen, President, Automation Systems Business Line

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line

Sami Riekkola, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line 3:45 p.m. Event ends

Cocktails



The program is subject to change. A more detailed agenda will be available at www.valmet.com/cmd2023/.

Registration and more information

In order to attend the event at Hotel Hanaholmen, please register at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2023 by Tuesday, February 21 at the latest. The number of seats is limited, so we recommend registering early. More information on the event can be found at www.valmet.com/cmd2023/. If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact IR@valmet.com.

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Vice President, Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

SOURCE Valmet Oyj