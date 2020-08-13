Invitation to the Q2 2020 conference call on August 27 at 10 a.m. CET

Jetpak Top Holding AB

13 Aug, 2020, 17:11 BST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) hereby invite to a conference call regarding the company's results for the second quarter of 2020.
The call will be hosted by Kenneth Marx, CEO and Håkan Mattisson, CFO.

Date: August 27, 2020

Time: 10:00-10:45 (CET)

Please use one of the (toll free) phone numbers listed below to join the conference call:

Sweden:   +46 (0) 8 5051 0086
Norway:   +47 2 156 3319 
Denmark:   +45 3272 9274 
Finland:   +358 9 2319 5436 
Germany:   +49 (0) 30 3001 90613 
Belgium:   +32 (0) 2 792 0435 
Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 7948428
USA:   +1 646 843 4609
UK:   +44 (0) 20 3003 2701 

PIN code (same for all numbers): 2014263#

For further information:

Kenneth Marx, CEO, Phone: +46 (0) 73 368 54 00, e-mail: ir@jetpak.com

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, e-mail: info@fnca.se, phone: +46 8 528 003 99

About Jetpak

Jetpak is the simple and fastest option for prioritized door-to-door deliveries. We offer solutions for both spontaneous transport needs and customized logistics. Jetpak is represented in more than 170 locations around the Nordic region and Europe. Jetpak Top Holding AB has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since December 2018. The share is traded with the ISIN code SE0012012508 under the short name JETPAK.
Please visit: https://jetpakgroup.com

