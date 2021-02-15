Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's third quarter 2020/21

News provided by

Elekta

15 Feb, 2021, 06:41 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2020/21 at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 25. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with acting CFO Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Thursday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. CET

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:

UK: +44 333 300 9264
USA: +1 833 526 8382
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 69

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210225

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-third-quarter-2020-21,c3285886

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Elekta

Also from this source

Elekta's ProKnow to help standardize radiotherapy for veterans...

Elekta's MOSAIQ and Versa HD earn top honors in 2021 Best in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics