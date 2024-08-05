Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas´s interim report January - June 2024

News provided by

Calliditas Therapeutics

05 Aug, 2024, 05:26 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the second quarter, April - June 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast: 

https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q2-report-2024

To participate via conference call please register via this link:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049712

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 5, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditas-s-interim-report-january---june-2024,c4019260

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/4019260/2928380.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas_Q2 2024 ENG

Also from this source

Calliditas partner STADA receives European Commission decision for full approval of Kinpeygo® for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the European Commission has granted a full...

Calliditas announces positive TRANSFORM Phase 2b topline data in primary biliary cholangitis

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (STOCKHOLM: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the Phase 2b TRANSFORM trial met its primary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics