Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Ab (publ) Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2019

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Year-end report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 7 February.

Telephone conference

The Year-end report will be presented on Friday, 7 February at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-856642651 PIN: 33295419#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2179153/F93C0A48B2698D8362BBBA2DFAF92CBE

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

Duni.com

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth

EVP Finance/CFO

+46-40-106200

E-mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--year-end-report-1-january---31-december,c3023377

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3023377/1185123.pdf Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January â€" 31 December 2019 https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/q4-cision,c2741975 Q4 CISION

SOURCE Duni AB