Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020

MALMO, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 22 October.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 22 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 856642651 PIN: 82248308#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=91693A4F-0D4D-473C-8A56-8BB8488697FA

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

