Invitation To Teleconference/audio Transmission
29 Oct, 2020, 11:11 GMT
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 3 2020, at 3.00 pm CET.
The Interim Report for Q3 2020 (published November 3 2020) will be presented and questions answered.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
UK: +443333009032
SE: +46850558373
US: +16467224903
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2020
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
Concordia Maritime
is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.
