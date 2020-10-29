Invitation to Teleconference/audio Transmission...

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 3 2020, at 3.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2020 (published November 3 2020) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +443333009032

SE: +46850558373

US: +16467224903

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2020

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime

is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.

www.concordiamaritime.com

