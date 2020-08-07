Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission August 13 2020, at 03.00 pm CEST

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim Report for Q2 2020 (published August 13 2020) will be presented and questions answered.



Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO



The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46850558351

UK: +443333009268

US: +16467224902



To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2020



Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.



Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q2 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.



Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

Contact:

Concordia Maritime

Stena Denmark terminal, 405 19 GÖTEBORG

+46-31-855-000

http://www.concordiamaritime.com

info@concordiamaritime.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c3165217

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concordia Maritime