Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 2021 results webcast on 20 October 2021

HELSINKI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its January-September 2021 Interim Report on Wednesday 20 October 2021 approximately at 08:30 EEST (07:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 15:00 EEST (14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, 08:00 EDT) on the same day. The result will be presented by the President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgicessg.

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EEST

UK +44 (0) 2071 928 338 Finland +358 (0) 923 113 291 Sweden +46 (0) 856 618 467 USA +1 6467 413 167 Confirmation Code: 2972393 Replay Dial-In #:

UK/International +44 (0)3333 009 785 Access Code: 2972393

The conference call replay will be available via the dial-in number until Wednesday 27 October 2021. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

