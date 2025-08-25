Invitation to Skanska's Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA.

Venue: The Eight, 10770 NE 8th St, Bellevue, Washington state, USA

Registration and breakfast: 07:15 am PST

Morning program: Group presentations and business insights

Mingle lunch

Afternoon program: Meet our US management and join us for project site visits

Mingle dinner: 05:00 - 07:00 pm PST

For further details on the agenda, please see attached invitation or Capital market activities | Skanska - Global corporate website.  

To join us in Seattle, please register by October 10 at the latest: Link to registration

A warm welcome!

The Group Leadership Team and Investor Relations, Skanska Group

For further information please contact:
Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage, SVP Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
