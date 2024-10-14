Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter 2024

News provided by

Sinch AB

14 Oct, 2024, 07:02 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will also take place at 14:00 CET where Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang and CFO Roshan Saldanha will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details 
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the conference call.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048793

Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sinch-s-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2024,c4049635

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4049635/3047665.pdf

20241014 Invitation to Q3 2024_ENG

Also from this source

Invitation to Sinch's Capital Markets Day on 20 November

Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, invites investors, analysts and media...

Sinch Honored with Frost & Sullivan's Enlightened Growth Leadership Award

Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics