Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2025/2026

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Sectra

22 May, 2026, 06:52 GMT

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's year-end report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist. 

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on June 5, 2026

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website: https://investor.sectra.com/q4report2526

The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

  • September 4, 2026: Three-month report
  • September 8, 2026: Annual General Meeting
  • November 25, 2026: Six-month report
  • March 3, 2027: Nine-month report
  • June 4, 2027: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information

To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

For further information, please contact: 
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

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