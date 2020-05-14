Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Year-end Report on June 3 - Including In-depth Presentation of Subscription Model

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the 2019/2020 fiscal year on June 3, 2020. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of year-end report: 8:15 a.m. CEST June 3, 2020

Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CEST June 3, 2020

The presentation will be held remotely on account of the continued spread of COVID-19. To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q4report1920 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46 850 55 83 66

UK: +44 333 300 9035

US: +1 833 526 8397

Program

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the interim report and answer questions.

Fredrik Gustavsson , CTO and Pre-Sales/Product Marketing Manager at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, will present Sectra's new subscription model for software licenses in the Imaging IT Solutions operating area.

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q4report1920 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.

Sectra's financial report calendar and Annual General Meeting

September 4, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. CEST : Three-month interim report 2020/2021

at : Three-month interim report 2020/2021 September 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CEST : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden

at : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden November 27, 2020 at. 8:15 a.m. CET : Six-month interim report 2020/2021

at. : Six-month interim report 2020/2021 March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021

at : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021 June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CEST : Year-end report 2020/2021

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer at Sectra AB,

Tel. +46-13-23-52-04

Email info.investor@sectra.se

