Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2020/2021

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the 2020/2021 fiscal year on June 2, 2021. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of the year-end report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) June 2, 2021

Presentation and audiocast: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) June 2, 2021

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q4report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46850558355

UK: +443333009265

US: +18338230590

Sectra's Executive Management will present the financial report and respond to any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q4report2021 after the conference.



A PDF version of the presentation will be available for download approximately 30 minutes prior to the event.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

September 3, 2021 , at 8:15 a.m. : Three-month interim report

, at : Three-month interim report September 14, 2021 , at 3:30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting

, at : Annual General Meeting December 10, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. : Six-month interim report

at : Six-month interim report March 9, 2022 , at 8:15 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

, at : Nine-month interim report June 3, 2022 , at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2021/2022

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports:

investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/

Subscribe for information

To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph 46 13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

SOURCE Sectra