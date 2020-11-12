Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report on November 27
12 Nov, 2020, 07:58 GMT
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to October 2020 on November 27. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.
Publication of six-month interim report: 8:15 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020
Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020
To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:
SE: +46850558365
UK: +443333009261
US: +18446251570
Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the financial report and answer questions.
The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.
Sectra's financial report calendar
- March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET: Nine-month interim report 2020/2021
- June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CEST: Year-end report 2020/2021
Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations.
Subscribe for information
To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph 46 13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-six-month-interim-report-on-november-27,c3235446
SOURCE Sectra