Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report on November 27

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to October 2020 on November 27. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of six-month interim report: 8:15 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020

Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46850558365

UK: +443333009261

US: +18446251570

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the financial report and answer questions.

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.

Sectra's financial report calendar

March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021

at : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021 June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CEST : Year-end report 2020/2021

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph 46 13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

