Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report on November 27

News provided by

Sectra

12 Nov, 2020, 07:58 GMT

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to October 2020 on November 27. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of six-month interim report: 8:15 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020
Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CET, November 27, 2020

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins: 

SE: +46850558365
UK: +443333009261
US: +18446251570

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the financial report and answer questions. 

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q2report2021 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.

Sectra's financial report calendar           

  • March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET: Nine-month interim report 2020/2021           
  • June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CEST: Year-end report 2020/2021

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations

Subscribe for information
To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: 
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph 46 13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-six-month-interim-report-on-november-27,c3235446

SOURCE Sectra

Also from this source

Norwegian healthcare region adds digital pathology to existing...

First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics