Invitation to presentation of Sectra's nine-month interim report on March 12 and date for 2021 Annual General Meeting

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the May 2020-January 2021 period on March 12. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report. Furthermore, the Board has approved the 2021/2022 financial reporting calendar and has set the date for the company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on September 14, 2021, in Linköping, Sweden.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) March 12, 2021

Presentation and audiocast: 10:00 a.m. (CET) March 12, 2021

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q3report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46856642706

UK: +443333009034

US: +18446251570

Sectra's Executive Management will present the interim report and respond to any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q3report2021 after the conference.

A PDF version of the presentation will be available for download approximately 30 minutes prior to the event.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

June 2, 2021 , at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2020/202

, at : Year-end report 2020/202 September 3, 2021 , at 8:15 a.m. : Three-month interim report

, at : Three-month interim report September 14, 2021 , at 3:30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting

, at : Annual General Meeting December 10, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. : Six-month interim report

at : Six-month interim report March 9, 2022 , at 8:15 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

, at : Nine-month interim report June 3, 2022 , at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2021/2022

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/

Subscribe for informationTo subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-nine-month-interim-report-on-march-12-and-date-for-2021-annua,c3288903

SOURCE Sectra