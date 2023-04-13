Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023. The presentation will be held on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on April 27, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. and will, together with the presentation slides, be available on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development will present the company's development. The presentation can be followed by webcast. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on April 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

