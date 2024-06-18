Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 2, 2024 on July 18, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day. 

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-07-18-q2  

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

The presentation will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

