Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Q1 2021 announcement

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Q1 2021 announcement will be published on Thursday 22 April 2021 at approximately 07:30 CEST. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CEST to present EQT AB's Q1 2021 announcement, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the conference call will be available here from the time of the publication of the Q1 2021 announcement.

To participate by phone, please use the following dial-in details below, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 3333000804

USA: +1 6319131422



Confirmation Code: 84186112



The conference call can be followed live here and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization solely focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has raised more than EUR 84 billion since inception and had as of December 31, 2020 more than EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.



