Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q3 report

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30th of October, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the third quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

