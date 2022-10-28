Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's report for the third quarter of 2022 on November 10 at 3.00 p.m. CET

Cantargia AB will publish the company's report for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on November 10, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the quarterly report for the third quarter 2022, followed by a Q&A-session.

The conference call can be followed at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cantargia-q3-2022

To attend through telephone, please dial-in at one of the numbers below:

SE: +46850516386

UK: +442031984884

US: +14123176300, Pin code: 4211938#

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: https://cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 28 October 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab, is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

