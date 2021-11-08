Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's report for the third quarter of 2021 on November 11 at 3.00 p.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB will publish the company's report for the period July – September 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on November 11, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the quarterly report for the period July – September 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

