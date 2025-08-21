Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's second quarter report for April - June 2025 on August 28 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's second quarter report for April - June 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on August 28, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, and colleagues will present and comment on the second quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q2-report-2025/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 09:00 a.m. CET on August 21, 2025.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

