Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the period January - September 2021 on October 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's Interim Report for the period January – September 2021 on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on October 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January – September 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 69

Denmark: +45 781 501 08

Germany: +49 692 222 391 66

The Netherlands: +31 207 219 496

Norway: +47 239 639 38

Switzerland: +41 225 675 632

UK: + 44 333 300 9266

US: + 1 646 722 4957

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q3-2021

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

This information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on October 11, 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

