Invitation to Presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2020 on April 22 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - March 2020 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

BioArctic invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on April 22, at 09:30 CET. Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, to present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - March 2020 followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: + 46-8-505-583-59

Denmark: + 45-781-501-09

Germany: + 49-692-222-203-77

The Netherlands: + 31-107-129-163

Norway: + 47-235-002-36

Switzerland: + 41-225-675-632

UK: + 44-333-300-9261

US: + 1-833-526-8380

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q1-2020

The webcast will afterwards also be available on demand at BioArctic's corporate website www.bioarctic.com, Investors, Financial presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Mattsson, CFO

Telephone: + 46-70-352-27-72

E-mail: jan.mattsson@bioarctic.se

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on April 15, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

