Invitation to Paratus' Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

13 Aug, 2025, 06:40 GMT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q2 and Half-year 2025 financial results on 26 August 2025, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.companywebcast.com/q2-2025-earnings-call

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

