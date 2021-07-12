Invitation to Noreco Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
NORECO
12 Jul, 2021, 11:59 BST
OSLO, Norway, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 07:00 (CEST). An earnings call, available as an audiocast, will be hosted at 12:00 (CEST).
To join earnings call: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210713_2
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen,
EVP Investor Relations & Communications,
Noreco
Email: ct@noreco.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call,c3383664
SOURCE NORECO
Share this article